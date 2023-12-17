MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APi Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 3,104,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,665. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APG. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

