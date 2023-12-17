MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. 3,722,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,250. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

