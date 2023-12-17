MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

