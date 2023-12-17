MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $121.55. 13,633,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

