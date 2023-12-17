MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. 603,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $257.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

