MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 311 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $270.39. 2,794,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

