MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 5,440 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,792 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

