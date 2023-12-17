MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,805,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

