MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,714 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,921,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,253. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.24, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

