MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after acquiring an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

