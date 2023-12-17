Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,153,952.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock worth $7,562,556 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

