Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock remained flat at $70.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,088,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.