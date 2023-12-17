Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

