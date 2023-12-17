Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

