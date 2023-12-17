Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.