Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

