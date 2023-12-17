Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $54.48.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

