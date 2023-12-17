Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 108,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 82,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 41,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $24.41.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Increases Dividend
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
