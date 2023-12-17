Morgan Stanley Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BFH opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,020. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

