Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.