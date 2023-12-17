M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

