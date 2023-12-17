M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

