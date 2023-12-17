M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 901 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

