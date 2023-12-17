M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

