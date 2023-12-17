M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 37.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 150.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

VMC opened at $224.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

