M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $177,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $244.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $251.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

