M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

