M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 304.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

