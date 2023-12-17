M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
