M&R Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 562.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 745,148 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.33 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.