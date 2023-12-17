M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

