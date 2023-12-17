M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.