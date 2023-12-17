M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,242,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

