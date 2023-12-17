M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $102.54 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.