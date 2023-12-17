M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 651 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $16.84 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

