M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

