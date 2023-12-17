M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.72 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LW opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

