Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 11.1%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 83,756,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 30,486,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 150.0% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

