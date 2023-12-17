MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYTE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 22,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

