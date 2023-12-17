N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 906,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get N-able alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NABL

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.34. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that N-able will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in N-able by 376.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in N-able by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in N-able by 21.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in N-able by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,699,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.