Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.65. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 30,400 shares traded.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles.

