NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.02%.

NASB Financial Price Performance

NASB stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.11. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

