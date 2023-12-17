Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.18.

Natera Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,322,266. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 473.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

