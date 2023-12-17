National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 18,443 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $48,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $461.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

