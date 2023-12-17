National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 286,542 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,542 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $52,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $137.84.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.