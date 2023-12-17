National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 29,721 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $44,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $200.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

