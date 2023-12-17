National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southern were worth $55,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

