National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,128,662 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $47,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after acquiring an additional 201,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

