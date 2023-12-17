National Bank of Canada FI Has $59.97 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141,944 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $59,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 42.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

