National Bank of Canada FI Has $64.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.